Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) versus Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Head-To-Head Review

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. and Real Brokerage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Real Brokerage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A Real Brokerage -5.10% -49.76% -27.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. and Real Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brokerage has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. and Real Brokerage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. $13.45 billion 0.53 $562.60 million N/A N/A Real Brokerage $121.68 million 2.73 -$11.68 million ($0.08) -23.25

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage.

Summary

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. beats Real Brokerage on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services. In addition, it offers agency guarantee and rental building real estate agency services; constructs LP gas plants and supplies LP gas to rental buildings; supplies and sells energy, such as electric power to rental buildings; and operates elderly day care centers and nurseries. Further, the company provides home care, in-home support planning, home visit nursing care, support for people with disabilities, housekeeper referrals, and nursing care personnel introduction services; operates hotels in Malaysia; and handles financing, such as construction funds. Additionally, it sells insurance to rental housing owners and tenants; offers payment services for credit card settlements and other payment methods; provides consulting services for trust businesses centered on real estate management trusts, as well as asset succession and asset management; and offers document shipping and shredding, printing, and clerical work services. The company also engages in flexible workspace business; and management of facility reservation portal sites. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Real Brokerage

(Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.