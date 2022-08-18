David Apelian Sells 5,000 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. 230,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,257. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $408.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 672.48% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

