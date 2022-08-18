Davis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 578,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,479,000. Webster Financial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,362. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

