Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Jeremy Bender Sells 4,003 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 4,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $97,312.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,457,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Jeremy Bender sold 1,795 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $35,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeremy Bender sold 857 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $17,140.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jeremy Bender sold 1,746 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,920.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAWN. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

