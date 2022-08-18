DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Gap Up to $34.75

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.75, but opened at $37.50. DCP Midstream shares last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 9,213 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

DCP Midstream Stock Up 9.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 716,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 205,875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 208,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

See Also

