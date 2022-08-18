Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $366.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

