Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$57.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.41 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.21 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of DH opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Insider Activity at Definitive Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.