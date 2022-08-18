Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

SPGI traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $387.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,412. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.81 and its 200 day moving average is $371.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

