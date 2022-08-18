Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,727 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.86. 131,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,092. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average of $114.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

