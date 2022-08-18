Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) is MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s Largest Position

MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,781,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares during the period. Denison Mines makes up approximately 2.3% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 3.03% of Denison Mines worth $39,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Denison Mines by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 43,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN remained flat at $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 103,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,989,382. The company has a market capitalization of $891.50 million, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

