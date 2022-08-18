Desjardins Boosts Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target to C$6.25

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Rogers Sugar Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS RSGUF opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

