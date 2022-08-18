Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) CEO Buys $16,000.00 in Stock

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) CEO Ric Fulop purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,258,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,828,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ric Fulop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Ric Fulop acquired 30,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00.

NYSE DM opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $9.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Desktop Metal by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

