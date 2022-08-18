Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $170.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.95.

Analog Devices Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of ADI opened at $170.13 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

