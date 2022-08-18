Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target to GBX 230

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. HSBC raised shares of M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 226 ($2.73) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.92.

Shares of MGPUF stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. M&G has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

