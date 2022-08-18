DigiByte Price Hits $0.0121 (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $188.64 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001095 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,579,214,470 coins. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.