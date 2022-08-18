Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 3,000 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DIOD stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 174,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,336. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Diodes by 1,169.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

