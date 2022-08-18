Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.32 and last traded at $103.32. 99 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.20.

Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWGV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF by 389.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.