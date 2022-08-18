disBalancer Trading Down 4.2% This Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $522,933.43 and approximately $90,164.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0819 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00721342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,388,214 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.