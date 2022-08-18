disBalancer Trading Down 4.2% This Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $522,933.43 and approximately $90,164.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0819 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002265 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00721342 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About disBalancer
disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,388,214 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
disBalancer Coin Trading
