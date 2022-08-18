Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Trading Up 3.8%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 535,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 413,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Discovery Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

Discovery Silver Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$386.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 44.73, a quick ratio of 44.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver ( CVE:DSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discovery Silver Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

See Also

