DODO (DODO) Price Reaches $0.14

DODO (DODO) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One DODO coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $15.82 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,888.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00127821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00070680 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx.

Buying and Selling DODO

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

