DOGGY Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGGY has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $495,842.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DOGGY has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00721775 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About DOGGY
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,632,397 coins.
DOGGY Coin Trading
