Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.14.

NYSE:D traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after buying an additional 234,077 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,498,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,271,000 after buying an additional 416,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,827,000 after buying an additional 131,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,565,000 after buying an additional 570,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,106,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

