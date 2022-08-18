Donald G. Basile Sells 54,651 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) Director Donald G. Basile sold 54,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $345,940.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,727,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,253,910.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CompoSecure Trading Down 0.3 %
CMPO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 156,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
CompoSecure Company Profile
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
