Drep [new] One Day Trading Volume Hits $574,809.00 (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and $574,809.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00068681 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars.

