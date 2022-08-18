Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Lowered by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,847 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.72. 25,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,430. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

