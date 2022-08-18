Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns Sells 4,569 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE DT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.18. 1,025,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 295.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.30.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
