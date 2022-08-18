Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns Sells 4,569 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE DT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.18. 1,025,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 295.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

