Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Raised by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1,371.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after acquiring an additional 100,252 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $174.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.44. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

