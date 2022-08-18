Eden (EDN) Market Capitalization Achieves $394,281.89

Eden (EDN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a total market cap of $394,281.89 and approximately $3.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,455.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004289 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00129458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034638 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

Eden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.