Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 7,849 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,431.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,890,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,668,666.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $39,624.81.

On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $74,666.33.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,925.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,274 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,644.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,703 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,662.55.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562.50.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $21,027.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,300 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789.00.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of Brightcove stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.72. 67,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $281.55 million, a PE ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 3.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,304,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,842,000 after buying an additional 198,097 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 162.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,307,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brightcove by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,947,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

