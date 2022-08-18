Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Trading Down 1.9%

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMYGet Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 7,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 24,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €54.20 ($55.31) to €54.40 ($55.51) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €35.00 ($35.71) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €53.00 ($54.08) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Edenred Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09.

Edenred Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.3462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

