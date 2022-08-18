Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Trading Down 1.9%

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 7,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 24,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €54.20 ($55.31) to €54.40 ($55.51) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €35.00 ($35.71) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €53.00 ($54.08) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09.
Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.
