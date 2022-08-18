Edgecoin Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Edgecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. Edgecoin has a market cap of $212.37 million and $3.09 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002274 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00723164 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Edgecoin Profile
Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 coins. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay.
