Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.32% from the stock’s current price.

ELAN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

ELAN opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $1,301,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 377.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 220.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $3,466,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

