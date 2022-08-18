Elgethun Capital Management Buys 580 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 450,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

