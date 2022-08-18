Elgethun Capital Management Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,966. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

