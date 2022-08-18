Elgethun Capital Management Purchases 1,024 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,324 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 1.1% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,140,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,302,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,633,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.16. 73,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,739. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

