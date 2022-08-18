ELYSIA Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (EL)

ELYSIA (EL) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market cap of $11.62 million and $1.69 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,398.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004301 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00067882 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr.

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

