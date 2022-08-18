Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 0.9 %

ENB opened at $42.80 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.