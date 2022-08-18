Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Down 3.8%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 999,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EHAB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Enhabit Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

In other news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. bought 4,500 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer bought 30,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $538,190 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,262,000.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

