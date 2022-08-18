Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Down 3.8%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 999,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.
Several research analysts have commented on EHAB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,262,000.
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
