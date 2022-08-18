Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Envestnet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.42 EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on ENV. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.33.
Shares of ENV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $58.84. 313,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,537. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Envestnet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 78,656 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 400.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 53,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 231.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $3,007,000.
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
