Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.50 million-$303.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.45 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.84-$1.89 EPS.

Envestnet Price Performance

ENV stock opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -106.96 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In related news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

