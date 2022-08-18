EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 679 Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBW. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 233,867 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBW opened at $60.53 on Thursday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69.

