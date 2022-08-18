EPG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on J shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $134.67 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.