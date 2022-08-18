EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,063 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

