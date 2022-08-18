EPG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,093 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26,069.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,290,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,038,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,183,000 after purchasing an additional 623,624 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,415,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,360,000 after purchasing an additional 93,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,857,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,729,000 after purchasing an additional 47,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPTS stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $30.68.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.