EQB (EQGPF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EQB (OTCMKTS: EQGPF):

8/18/2022 – EQB is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$91.00 to C$88.00.

8/11/2022 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$86.50 to C$85.50.

8/11/2022 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$79.00.

7/27/2022 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$75.00.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.32. 775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. EQB Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

