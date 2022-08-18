EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives $81.92 Average PT from Analysts

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

EQGPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

EQB Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. EQB has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

