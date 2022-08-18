Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Shares Up 3.3%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99.20 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 99.20 ($1.20). 163,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 842,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.16).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Equals Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 129 ($1.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £175.29 million and a P/E ratio of -69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.46.

In other Equals Group news, insider Sian Herbert bought 23,000 shares of Equals Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £19,780 ($23,900.43).

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

