Equilibria 24-Hour Volume Tops $16,325.00 (XEQ)

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. Equilibria has a total market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $16,325.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equilibria has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Equilibria coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002130 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Equilibria Coin Profile
XEQ is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Equilibria is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410. Equilibria’s official website is equilibria.network.
Equilibria Coin Trading
