Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sunrun Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Sunrun in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Shares of RUN opened at $33.85 on Thursday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,844,589 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.