Equius Partners Inc. Buys 8,124 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Equius Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 29.1% of Equius Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Equius Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $67,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.05. 586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,037. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73.

